MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $270.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average is $287.49. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $166.61 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MongoDB by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

