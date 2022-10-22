Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $9.92. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 168,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

