Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MCO opened at $242.03 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

