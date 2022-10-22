Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $193.91 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00082152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007442 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,895,418 coins and its circulating supply is 424,059,124 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

