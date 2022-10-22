Morgan Stanley Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.