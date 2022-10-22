Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.4 %

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

