Morgan Stanley Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $65.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

