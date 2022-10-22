Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $207.53

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $207.53 and last traded at $208.68, with a volume of 3103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

