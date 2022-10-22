Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 523,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS ICF opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.