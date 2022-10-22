Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 523,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance
BATS ICF opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
