Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.