Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,984.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $321.45 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.20.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

