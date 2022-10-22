Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,526 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $370.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.36 and its 200-day moving average is $336.14. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.61 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

