Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

