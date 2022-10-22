Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in IAA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,678,000 after acquiring an additional 351,073 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,641,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,179,000 after acquiring an additional 502,467 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IAA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,805 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in IAA by 889.8% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth $108,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $36.20 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

