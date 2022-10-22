Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

