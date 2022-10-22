Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.