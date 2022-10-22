Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.33 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

