Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

