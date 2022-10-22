Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,009. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

