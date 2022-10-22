Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MLLGF stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

