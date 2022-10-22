Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a strong-buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL opened at C$13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.27. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.87.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.