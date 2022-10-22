Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 3.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of BNL opened at $16.12 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.95%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

