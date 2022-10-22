Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 48,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 87,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

