Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $486,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,613.4% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

