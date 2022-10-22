Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.46. 2,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Myomo Stock Up 5.8 %

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

