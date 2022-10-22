Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.67. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

