Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.39 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

