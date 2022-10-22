Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.39 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

