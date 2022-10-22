Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Nano has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.19 million and $1.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,170.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00270833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00114254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00739220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00560701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00241668 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

