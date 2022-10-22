Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

