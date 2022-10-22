National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.52

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.52 and traded as low as $186.91. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 3,764 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.39.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

