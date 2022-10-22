Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $443.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $443.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00138315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00262676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021545 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,670,229 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.