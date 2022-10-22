Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00136874 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00262103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,671,415 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

