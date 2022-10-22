Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
