Nblh (NBLH) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Nblh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a total market cap of $158.77 million and $32.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nblh

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.017651 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

