NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $148.50 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00015028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $148.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007519 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,139,991 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,139,991 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.84608843 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $158,688,084.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

