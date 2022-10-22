NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $155.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00015067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007351 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,754,168 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

