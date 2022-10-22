Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00011472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,616,553 coins and its circulating supply is 19,409,751 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

