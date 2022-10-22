Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Barclays

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

