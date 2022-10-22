Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $201.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Netflix by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

