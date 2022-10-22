Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$7.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

Netflix Stock Up 8.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,505 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $166,268,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Netflix by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 263,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,723,000 after acquiring an additional 157,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.