NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada cut NeuBase Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NBSE opened at $0.29 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,880,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

