News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital downgraded News from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.37.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in News during the second quarter worth $54,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

