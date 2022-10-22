NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.