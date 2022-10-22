Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

