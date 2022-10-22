Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

