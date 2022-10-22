Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

BKNG opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,969.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

