Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.