Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Nokia Oyj has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,702,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 926,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

