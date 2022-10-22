Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Nokia Oyj has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 51.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.