Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $522.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $525.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

